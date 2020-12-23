Why fuboTV Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) plunged as much as 15% today after getting a downgrade from Wall Street. BMO Capital dropped its rating from outperform to market perform while adjusting its price target from $33 to $50. As of 12:30 p.m. EST, the stock was down 9%.

So what

FuboTV shares have already more than doubled this month, leading to some concerns around valuation for the sports-centric live TV streaming platform. Analyst Daniel Salmon pointed to the tech stock's recent rally as the primary factor in the rating change. Shares had surged earlier this week following an Axios interview with CEO David Gandler that suggested the company was exploring exclusive content deals.

Image source: fuboTV.

"We are downgrading FUBO to market perform following recent outperformance," Salmon wrote in a research note to investors. "We raise our valuation and target again owing to higher streaming comp set valuation and expanded distribution opportunities (e.g., partnership with Hisense and VIDAA) that add upside tension to subscriber estimates."

Now what

Video streaming platforms have seen soaring demand and engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people to spend more time at home. Meanwhile, consumers continue to shift from traditional cable services to streaming as cord-cutting has accelerated this year.

BMO Capital acknowledges that fuboTV has been executing well with its growth strategy -- paid subscribers jumped 58% to 455,000 last quarter -- but that the long-term opportunities are already being priced in. Salmon argues that the "secular tailwinds and recent execution are reflected at these levels."

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.