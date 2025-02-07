Why FuboTV Stock Jumped 221% in January

Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) skyrocketed last month after the sports-focused streaming service agreed to a merger with Disney's Hulu + Live TV.

The valuation implied in the merger agreement led the stock to more than triple on Jan. 6 when the news was announced. Fubo shares pulled back after that as investors reassessed the deal, but the stock still finished the month up 221%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As you can see from the chart below, investors enjoyed a monster one-day gain from the stock before it cooled off a bit.

What the Hulu deal means for Fubo

The deal between the two media companies represented a surprising denouement after Fubo and Disney had been engaged in a legal tussle over Venu, the sports streaming joint venture that has since been abandoned.

According to the terms of the merger, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will combine, with Disney owning 70% of the company. Fubo will remain publicly traded, and the company will now represent both Fubo and Hulu + Live TV. The stock soared 220% on the news because the company now represents an entity that is roughly that much more valuable than it was before, according to the terms, now that Fubo the service represents just about 30% of total subscribers.

The logic behind the deal doesn't seem fully clear since the two services will continue to be offered separately. And Disney plans to take its flagship ESPN network to streaming in the fall, likely competing with Fubo.

Still, the deal represents a clear win for Fubo because the company had been struggling to stay afloat in an increasingly challenging streaming environment.

Fubo continues to grow, with a 21% increase in the third quarter, but its subscriber base is small at just 1.61 million subscribers in North America. It's also unprofitable, reporting a loss of $27.6 million on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Is Fubo a buy?

It's clear why Fubo stock soared. The company essentially absorbed a larger streaming service, but the jump is a reflection of financial engineering, not the strength of the combined company, which still needs to pass regulatory muster to be approved.

Given that, investors shouldn't mistake the pop in the stock for the market's belief that the new company has a bright future. Rather than continuing to hold Fubo as the regulatory drama plays out, investors may be better off cashing in their winnings and investing them elsewhere.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $333,669 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,168 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $547,748!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.