Why fuboTV Stock Jumped 20% Today

What happened

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) soared 20% Tuesday morning before settling back to a gain of 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EST.

Shareholders have had a turbulent month as the stock soared from its October 2020 initial public offering (IPO) to a market capitalization of more than $4 billion in December. But some negative analyst reports then drove the stock down by more than 60% before today's bounce.

So what

One short-seller report said fuboTV's attempt to move into sports betting with its purchase of online fantasy sports tool developer Balto Sports was "pure stock promotion." But today, fuboTV announced plans to acquire interactive gaming company Vigtory, and said it expects to launch a sportsbook by the end of 2021.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The sports-focused streaming platform said it plans "to leverage Vigtory's sportsbook platform and digital gaming assets, and its consumer-driven betting technology." fuboTV wants to offer a fully integrated betting experience for its customers.

The company appears to aspire beyond its streaming service with the launch of a sportsbook. Vigtory already has an agreement with riverboat casino operator Casino Queen in Iowa. fuboTV said in a statement that Vigtory is pursuing other "market access agreements" in the eastern U.S., and noted that Vigtory management has prior casino and sports betting experience.

Investors who have ridden out the recent turbulence in the stock are cheering the announcement today, which seems to support fuboTV's prior indications of moving into the growing sports betting business.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.