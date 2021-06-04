Markets
FUBO

Why fuboTV Is Running 15% Higher This Week

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were running over 15% higher this week as the live-streaming sports platform enjoyed momentum from being both a so-called "meme stock" that's heavily shorted and having positive developments in its business.

So what

Reddit traders were rallying again around some of their favorite issues this week seeking a summer redux of the trading frenzy that captivated the markets back in January.

Friends cheering a sports event in their living room.

Image source: Getty Images.

Meme stocks like fuboTV (which has 21% of its outstanding shares sold short), AMC Entertainment Holdings, GameStop, and Sundial Growers were all running higher this week, but fuboTV actually offered long-term investors something more than merely a rally point for taking on the monied interests.

Ahead of the holiday weekend last week, it announced its programming lineup for the upcoming Qatar World Cup qualifying matches for the South American Football Confederation, called CONMEBOL, and followed that up with an announcement earlier this week that it was upgrading its app dashboard with enhancements for user engagement, such as streaming live sports data during an event and quizzes for viewers to win prizes.

Now what

fuboTV investors have a lot to look forward to beyond chat room traders backing their stock. The live-streaming platform has exclusive streaming rights to 70 CONMEBOL matches and the dashboard upgrade is a prelude to its sports betting launch to come later this year. Those are the kinds of catalysts long-term investors in the live-streamer service stock should stay focused on.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021



Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO GME AMC SNDL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular