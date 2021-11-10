Why FTC Solar's Stock Dropped 12.4% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of solar energy stock FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) fell as much as 21.1% in trading on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares recovered slightly late in the day and closed down 12.4%.

Revenue fell 11.2% to $53.0 million, and net loss was up nearly 10 times to $22.9 million, or $0.24 per share. Analysts were expecting $59.0 million in revenue and a loss of $0.19 per share.

On the positive side, FTC Solar is winning contracts. Management says contracted and awarded order growth is up 580% so far this year with another $267 million added since August.

Higher input costs for shipping and materials like steel are certainly headwinds for FTC Solar. But it's good news that the company has added $752 million in future orders so far this year. So there should be growth ahead.

What's concerning for a company like this is that it can't make money in a strong solar environment. Until we see a clear trend toward profitability, investors should tread wisely into solar tracking. This is ultimately a commodity business, and companies will have to win with scale and low costs, which FTC Solar hasn't proven it has yet.

