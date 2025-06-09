Why FTAI Aviation Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio for Now

FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI, with robust earnings and revenue estimates, efficient solvency, strong liquidity and the ability to raise shareholder value via regular dividends, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

FTAI’s Earnings & Revenue Forecast

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTAI’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.6% to $5.14 in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $2.11 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 21.8%.

Overview of FTAI’s Solvency

FTAI’s times interest earned ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 7.6. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

FTAI’s Liquidity Position

FTAI’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 3.95, much higher than the industry’s average of 1.74. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

FTAI’s ROIC

FTAI Aviation’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. Currently, FTAI’s ROIC is 6.11% compared with the industry average of 4.43%. The ROIC evaluates a company's ability to earn returns on its investments.

FTAI’s Return to Shareholders

FTAI Aviation has increased shareholder value by continuously paying dividends. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 30 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.20. FTAI’s current dividend yield is 0.93%, better than the industry’s average of 0.17%.

FTAI Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, FTAI Aviation shares have rallied 32.2% compared with the industry’s average return of 22.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, Woodward, Inc. WWD and Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.39 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 8.5%.



Woodward’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $3.45 billion, which implies an improvement of 3.7%.



DRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.52 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9%.

