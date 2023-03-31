Why FS Bancorp (FSBW) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

FS Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, FS Bancorp (FSBW) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -10.92% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 3.36%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.73%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1 is up 11.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, FS Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 31.26%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. FS Bancorp's current payout ratio is 22%. This means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FSBW is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.82 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 30.27%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FSBW is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW)

