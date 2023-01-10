Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement.

So what

Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav. The company said in a press release that it no longer plans to pursue a combination with Euronav and has terminated the agreement with that company. The companies had initially agreed to an all-stock deal last July, which would have created the largest publicly traded oil tanker company.

The companies had faced significant opposition to the deal from a key Euronav shareholder. Saverys Group had increased its stake in that company up to around 25% to press it to abandon its merger with Frontline. Saverys wanted Euronav to transition to clean energy and decarbonize the shipping industry instead of becoming an even larger oil tanker company. That stake gave it enough pull to scuttle the deal.

The two companies will now go their separate ways. Frontline plans to continue pursuing opportunities to capitalize on the oil tanker industry while maximizing its dividend capacity. Meanwhile, Euronav plans to evaluate its next steps and might take action against Frontline.

Now what

Investors didn't like this proposed deal. Frontline investors want the company to focus on growing the dividend instead of its size, while Euronav's largest shareholder wanted it to transition away from shipping oil. The companies can now pursue those strategies in hopes that they can create more value separately than they could have if they completed the combination.

10 stocks we like better than Frontline

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Frontline wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.