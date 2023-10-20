Why Frontier Communications Parent Stock Was Surging This Week

Struggling telecom Frontier Communications Parent's (NASDAQ: FYBR) stock was hardly struggling on the market in recent days. In fact, it was on the rise with a 13% week-to-date improvement in share price as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors eagerly lapped up news about an activist investor's new stake in the company.

Jana Partners is an active activist

Said investor is Jana Partners, whose managing partner Scott Ostfeld divulged on Tuesday that it held shares of Frontier (although Ostfeld did not specify how many). He added that a large telecom had invested alongside Jana, but didn't identify this partner.

The activist investor's leader called on Frontier to sell itself, adding that its notable presence in the fiber broadband segment of the telecom industry, combined with currently low valuations, makes it an attractive target to a buyer. Presumably Jana's telecom co-investor would willingly make a play for the company.

Fiber internet is a hot item with businesses and individual consumers. However, it is very expensive to build out a network based on the technology. Frontier is heavily indebted, a situation that badly affects its finances.

Frontier's reaction was guarded and neutral

Frontier's reaction to the news was, understandably, guarded. Reuters quoted a company spokesperson as saying, "Our board of directors and management team are focused on driving long-term value for our shareholders, employees, and customers and continue to take actions that enable us to deliver on this objective."

She also said Frontier is looking "forward to understanding [Jana's] views."

10 stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Frontier Communications Parent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.