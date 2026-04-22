Why Freshpet (FRPT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Freshpet (FRPT) was up +1.74% at $65.96. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had gained 10.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Freshpet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 22.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $290.64 million, showing a 10.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating changes of -52.27% and +9.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Currently, Freshpet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Freshpet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.09.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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