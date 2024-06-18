Why Freshpet (FRPT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Freshpet (FRPT) closed at $131.21, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of refrigerated fresh pet food had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Freshpet in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting an 85.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $230.47 million, up 25.71% from the year-ago period.

FRPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $957.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +177.14% and +24.84%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Freshpet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 84.41% higher. At present, Freshpet boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Freshpet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 240.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.96, which means Freshpet is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

