Why Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $50.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Shares of the mining company witnessed a loss of 3.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Freeport-McMoRan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 28.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.01 billion, showing a 4.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $25 billion, representing changes of +7.79% and +9.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.08% downward. At present, Freeport-McMoRan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.18, so one might conclude that Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that FCX has a PEG ratio of 2.63 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.8.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

