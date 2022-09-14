Why Free Returns Could Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

America has a problem with online shopping.

Retailers have fed consumer demand by making the online shopping experience a little too easy. You can purchase an item with as little as two clicks—and by the time you wake up in the morning, a little brown box will be waiting for you on your doorstep.

But convenience comes with a cost—one that’s now starting to get passed on to consumers.

Why Returning Your Online Order Now Costs You Money

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, some Americans coped with stay-at-home restrictions by getting click-happy with their online shopping. In 2020, e-commerce sales rose by 43% compared to 2019.

But many of those purchases ended up not being a good fit, which created headaches for retail brands enduring the return process. In 2021, the online return rate averaged 20.8%—an increase from 18.1% the year prior, according to the National Retail Federation.

Supply chain issues have made every step of the returns process more expensive than in pre-Covid times. Increases in shipping, transportation, fuel and wage costs have led to returns taking a bigger bite out of retailer profits. According to Optoro, a reverse logistics technology company, a $50 item cost retailers on average $33 to return in 2021, marking a seven percentage point increase in the cost of handling the returns process in 2020.

When it comes to returns, “it’s gotten out of hand with some retailers,” says Thomas Borders, vice president and general manager of the product lifecycle cloud at Inmar Intelligence. “And those are the retailers you see that are starting to charge the consumer in order to return merchandise.”

Popular brands, including Zara, JCPenney and DSW now deduct a shipping fee from refunds for most online orders returned by mail. JCPenney, for example, now charges a flat $8 shipping fee for online returns by mail. And others could soon follow.

Costs Add Up in Labor-Intensive Returns Process

The returns process is lengthy and cumbersome, but consumers are largely unaware of the work that goes into handling returned items.

A recent survey by Inmar Intelligence and provided to Forbes Advisor found that despite more than half of respondents shopping online at least once a week, one-fifth of them report having no knowledge of what happens to the items they return.

Items are validated, inspected for wear or use (Inmar says workers go as far as sniffing garments to make sure they haven’t been worn), replacing or adding a hanger, folding and then finally bagging. All of these actions can cost as much as $7 per item, according to Inmar Intelligence—and that doesn’t include shipping costs to the return processing location or the cost of fulfilling and shipping the order when an item is resold.

Some items can’t even be restocked, says Borders. Fast-fashion brands, for example, usually release trendy items; by the time the return process is complete, the company may already be selling the next trend. In these cases, the return is then sold at a discount retailer—or worse, ends up in a landfill.

Are Free Returns a Relic of the Past?

Retailers are likely to continue to implement strategies that curtail over-purchasing online, says Borders, including cutting off or limiting free returns.

“[Removing free shipping] is one of their major attempts at curtailing the overbuying online where people feel like there are no consequences because they can ultimately return it if they don’t like it,” Borders says. He adds that brands will likely also raise their free shipping minimums on order purchases to prevent overbuying. Think free shipping for purchases $75 and over, replacing a $50 minimum.

Some retailers are even considering letting customers keep their unwanted items, due to a pandemic-related glut of inventory, the cost of storing that surplus and the compounding cost of returns.

While this may appear to be a win-win for consumers and retailers, Borders says it places an unfair burden on customers on figuring out how to dispose of unwanted items.

“People don’t want things for a good reason,” Borders says. “There’s also the harmful impact of that, that I don’t think a lot of people consider. You can’t just throw everything in the garbage.”

Borders specifically points to merchandise such as electronics that may have harmful materials inside. These could be improperly disposed of when customers don’t want to keep them.

Clothing waste is also harmful to the environment. The average American throws away about 70 pounds of clothes and other textiles every year—many of which end up in landfills, since 60% of textiles aren’t recyclable.

How to Avoid Returns Costs

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner. If you want to maximize your purchases—and avoid racking up return fees—consider these tips.

Return Items at a Store Location

Though shipping a return is usually more convenient, many retailers incentivize customers to do it in-store for free. Check the store’s return policies before checking out online to avoid any unpleasant surprises if you need to make a return.

Avoid Gifting from Fast-Fashion Retailers

Fast fashion is problematic for a variety of reasons, including the environmental harm it can cause. But fast fashion retailers are also the ones more likely than higher price-point brands to charge for online returns, says Borders.

Due to “bracket” ordering, where consumers purchase multiple sizes or colors of items to try on at home, some consumers purchase much more than they intend to keep from these retailers—and the return costs add up. If you plan to purchase multiple sizes for yourself or someone else, what you ultimately return may result in a fee deducted from your refund.

If you must order from these retailers, make sure they have a physical store near you so you can return the unwanted items for free. Another thing to keep in mind: Some stores, such as Old Navy, don’t accept online returns of certain items at their physical locations. Be sure to read the store’s return policy.

Give Gift Cards

At some point, giving gift cards as a gift were seen as cliche or thoughtless. In reality, they can help both the giver and recipient save money. If you want to give clothes as a holiday gift this year, give a gift card instead of playing a guessing game with sizing.

If you’re a frequent rewards or cash back credit card user, you may be able to redeem points or cash for gift cards. Check your rewards portal for more information.

