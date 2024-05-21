Why Free Cash Flow Could Be the Antidote to High Rates

Markets remain highly responsive to economic data as concerns around Fed policy and high interest rates dominate the second quarter so far. Increasing bond yields due to high or rising interest rates have historically put pressure on equity markets, so investors looking for opportunity in this type of environment may do well to consider free cash flow strategies.

Free cash flow (FCF) is the remaining cash a company has after covering all expenses. It can be used to invest in growing the business, pay dividends or pay down debt.

The team at VictoryShares has developed an FCF methodology which measures FCF yield holistically by including a company’s trailing as well as anticipated FCF. In addition to this measure of FCF, the methodology applies a growth filter based on earnings. The inclusion of future FCF and earnings allows the strategy to offer forward-looking exposure to high-quality companies, trading at a discount with favorable growth prospects.

“Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company has paid its expenses, taxes, interest, and reinvested in the business,” Michael Mack, associate portfolio manager for VictoryShares and Solutions stated. “The higher rates are already reflected in FCF's calculation that includes all of a company's debt in the current rate environment, so the companies that are generating cash flows may be more likely to withstand higher interest rates.”

Consider Investing in FCF Companies With Confidence Amid High Rates

VictoryShares provides access to quality companies with high FCF yields through two recently launched FCF-centric ETFs: the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) and the VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO).

Quality companies may offer the potential for reliable performance and income in an uncertain market environment. These two VictoryShares ETFs are particularly well-positioned in the current macro environment, given their focus on company health and their growth tilt.

VFLO seeks to track an index, the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index, which offers investors access to quality companies with high FCF yields.

SFLO’s Index, the Victory U.S. Small Cap Free Cash Flow Index, seeks to provide exposure to small-cap companies with high FCF yield. Rather than pulling stocks from the Russell 2000 Index, the Index pulls from a larger initial universe of 2,500 companies via the VettaFi US Equity Mid/Small-cap 2500 Index. This helps to expand the selection of stocks to those that have more liquidity.

Both methodologies offer exposure to companies with favorable forward-looking FCF estimates and employ a growth screen for securities included, providing a forward-looking, growth-oriented solution to FCF investing.

VFLO carries a net expense ratio of 0.39% (gross expense ratio of 0.66%). SFLO carries a net expense ratio of 0.49% (gross expense ratio 0.76%).

Net expense ratios reflect the contractual waiver and or reimbursement of management fees through at least December 31, 2024.

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for VFLO and SFLO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, VFLO and SFLO are not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of VFLO and SFLO.

The Victory U.S. Small Cap Free Cash Flow Index aims to select high quality companies from its starting universe by applying profitability screens. It then selects companies with the strongest free cash flow yield that exhibit higher growth. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. This Index calculates free cash flow yield by dividing expected free cash flow by enterprise value. Expected free cash flow is the average of trailing 12-month FCF and next 12-month forward free cash flow. Enterprise value (EV) measures a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

The Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index aims to select high quality companies from its starting universe by applying profitability screens. It then selects companies with the strongest free cash flow yield that exhibit higher growth. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly. This Index calculates free cash flow yield by dividing expected free cash flow by enterprise value. Expected free cash flow is the average of trailing 12-month FCF and next 12-month forward free cash flow. Enterprise value (EV) measures a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

