Why Franklin Resources Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) have gotten crushed today, down by 11% as of 12:50 p.m. EDT, after the company reported disappointing preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results. The Franklin Templeton parent company acquired Legg Mason during the quarter in its biggest acquisition to date.

So what

Revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter was $1.7 billion, ahead of the $1.5 billion in sales that the Street was expecting. That resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $0.56, which was worse than the $0.68 per share in adjusted profits forecast by the model used by analysts. Assets under management (AUM) jumped to $1.42 trillion at the end of the quarter due in large part to the acquisition.

Image source: Getty Images.

In a statement, CEO Jenny Johnson said:

While fiscal 2020 presented many challenges to the economy, our industry, and our business, it was also marked by exciting new opportunities for the firm. Of course, the most significant of those being the acquisition of Legg Mason and its specialist investment managers ("SIMs"). In a single transaction, we acquired multiple companies that brought strategically important investment capabilities to Franklin Templeton, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Now what

The merger more than tripled Franklin's fixed income AUM, which now stands at over $650 million. The combined financial-services company is now the sixth largest independent asset manager in the world and is better positioned for international growth.

Johnson added that the client response to the deal has been very positive thus far, giving customers a greater array of investment choices.

10 stocks we like better than Franklin Resources

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Franklin Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.