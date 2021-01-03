Markets
BEN

Why Franklin Resources Jumped 11.1% in December

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) rose 11.1% in December, a rally that began just before Thanksgiving as the asset management industry consolidated and got ready for a new worldwide competitive race.

So what

Franklin Resources kicked off the escalation after it completed its acquisition of Legg Mason for $4.5 billion in August that brought its combined assets under management to $1.5 trillion. It was followed by Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade, Eaton Vance buying Water Oak Advisors, and BlackRock acquiring Aperio Group.

Financial advisor discussing investments with couple

Image source: Getty Images.

In December, it then launched a new, turnkey robo-advisor service called Tango, a digital wealth management tool for advisors that has the potential to be popular with advisors underserved by typical custodians.

Using machine learning and proprietary algorithms, Tango will automate the creation of financial plans for investors while helping advisors by implementing goals-based decision-making capabilities.

BEN Chart

BEN data by YCharts

Now what

The markets are enthused by Franklin Resources' potential, and sees further growth for itself. This Dividend Aristocrat also announced its quarterly dividend (which currently yields 4.5% annually) will rise 4% to $0.28 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Franklin Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey owns shares of Franklin Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN SCHW BLK EV

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular