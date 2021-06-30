Why Franklin Resources (BEN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Franklin Resources in Focus

Headquartered in San Mateo, Franklin Resources (BEN) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 27.73% so far this year. The investment manager is paying out a dividend of $0.28 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.51% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.55% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.34%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.12 is up 3.7% from last year. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.19%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Franklin Resources's current payout ratio is 40%, meaning it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BEN for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.17 per share, with earnings expected to increase 21.46% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BEN presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

