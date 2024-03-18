Why Franklin Covey (FC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Franklin Covey (FC) ended the recent trading session at $39.52, demonstrating a +0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the corporate training and consultanting company had lost 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 27, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 58.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $62.03 million, indicating a 0.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $299.55 million, representing changes of +36.29% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Franklin Covey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Franklin Covey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.13.

Investors should also note that FC has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Covey Company (FC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.