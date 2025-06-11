Why Is Fox (FOXA) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fox (FOXA). Shares have lost about 0.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fox due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -10.02% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Fox has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fox has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Fox is part of the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Over the past month, Sirius XM (SIRI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Sirius XM reported revenues of $2.07 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -4.4%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares with $0.70 a year ago.

Sirius XM is expected to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Sirius XM. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

