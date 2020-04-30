Why Fox Corporation Stock Tumbled Today

What happened

Shares of media giant Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) were falling today as investors processed more bad news stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The broader stock market was reeling from the latest unemployment figures released today, and Fox's stock took a hit along with it.

Fox Corporation's stock was down 8% as of 11:41 a.m. EDT.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Fox's shares, like many other companies', have been volatile over the past two months. The company's stock price is down nearly 19% since the beginning of March, far more than the broader S&P 500's 6% dip.

Fox Corporation's share price drop today likely stems from the latest U.S. jobless claims figures released this morning, which showed that an additional 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment benefits. This brings the total number of unemployment claims to 30 million over the past six weeks.

Fox's media empire isn't immune to overall economic weakness. With live sports nonexistent right now because of COVID-19, the company won't be able to sell advertising time during sporting events.

Now what

Investors can likely expect more volatility from Fox's stock over the coming weeks. The company will report its third-quarter 2020 results on May 6 and said in an SEC filing at the end of March that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a "material adverse effect" on the company's financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Fox Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.