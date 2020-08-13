Why Fossil Group Is Jumping Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) are up over 10% in midday trading Thursday, after the watchmaker reported second-quarter earnings that easily beat Wall Street's expectations.

So what

Because retail stores closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, no one was expecting Fossil to report good news. It reported worldwide net sales fell 48% to $259 million, generating a net loss of $22.5 million, or $0.44 per share.

However, that easily beat analyst forecasts of just $181 million in sales and losses of $1.71 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

With the watchmaker doing better than expected, and its stores reopening worldwide, the worst has likely passed the company. However, it does expect sales in the third quarter to drop between 35% and 45% from the year-ago period, though it is not providing a full-year outlook yet.

It's also a positive development that mall owners are reporting that consumers are returning in large numbers to their locations, though it's not a growth situation over pre-COVID-19 numbers. While Fossil generates most of its revenue from physical retail stores, it was able to report that second-quarter digital sales surged 138%.

10 stocks we like better than Fossil Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fossil Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.