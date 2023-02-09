Why Forward Air Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Logistics and transportation company Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) failed to match its own expectations for the year-end quarter. Investors are rushing for the exits as a result, with shares down as much as 17% on Thursday morning.

So what

Forward Air provides ground transportation and logistics throughout the U.S., with an emphasis on expedited freight. It's been a choppy few years for transportation companies, with the pandemic initially leading to a significant increase in demand for shipping services that was then followed by a glut of excess inventory as customers scaled back due to macroeconomic concerns.

It's a tough environment to get exactly right, and in the fourth quarter, Forward Air wasn't able to meet expectations. The company earned $1.65 per share in the quarter on revenue of $481.2 million, well short of the $1.94 per share in earnings on sales of $507 million that analysts had expected.

Forward Air had guided for revenue to be up 7% to 11% in the quarter, but it grew by only 5%. It had also told investors to expect earnings in a range of $1.98 to $2.02 per share.

"We anticipated our continuing drive toward high value freight to yield a sequentially better fourth quarter than third quarter," CEO Tom Schmitt said in a statement. "We believe, however, the temporarily inflated inventory levels caused shipment sizes to fall faster and steeper than both we and our customers expected."

Now what

Forward Air is seeing an "unexpected decrease in the size of shipments" as customers manage inventories carefully. The company expects volumes to improve over time, but it warned that the challenges it faced in the fourth quarter "likely will impact the first half of 2023" as well.

It will take time for inventory levels to normalize, and customers are likely to remain cautious until they have a better feel for what the Federal Reserve will do and how its actions will affect the economy.

Forward Air shares are up 77% over the past five years even when Thursday's decline is accounted for, beating the S&P 500 by more than 15 percentage points. Given the run-up, and the uncertainty on the horizon, investors appear to be in no mood to stay on board.

10 stocks we like better than Forward Air

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Forward Air wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.