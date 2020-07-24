Why Fortune Brands (FBHS) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is a leading home and security products company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on FBHS’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Fortune Brands could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for FBHS

In the past 30 days, four estimates have gone higher for Fortune Brands while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 51 cents a share 30 days ago, to 59 cents today, a move of 15.7%.

Current Year Estimates for FBHS

Meanwhile, Fortune Brands’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with four estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $2.90 per share 30 days ago to $3.11 per share today, an increase of 7.2%.

Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 10.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

