Markets
FBIO

Why Fortress Biotech Stock Is Sinking Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) were sinking 12.9% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT on Monday. The decline came after the company announced that it received a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its regulatory submission seeking approval of intravenous tramadol in treating acute pain.

So what

A thumbs-down from the FDA is never good news for a small biotech stock. It's especially concerning when the agency turns down a drug twice.

A rubber stamp with red ink that says "Not FDA Approved."

Image source: Getty Images.

The first time the FDA refused to approve IV tramadol, the reason given was the drug wasn't safe for the intended patient group. It was a similar story this time around.

Fortress said the FDA thought that there wasn't enough information in the New Drug Application (NDA) supporting the safety of IV tramadol in combination with other pain relievers for the intended patient population. The agency also questioned the efficacy of the drug in combination with other analgesics as well as its clinical benefit as a monotherapy.

Now what

Fortress seems to think that the third time could be the charm. The company stated that it "intends to continue to pursue regulatory approval for IV tramadol."

10 stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fortress Biotech, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBIO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular