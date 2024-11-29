Why Is Fortive (FTV) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fortive (FTV). Shares have added about 11.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Fortive Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Fortive reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year.

Revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $1.54 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Core revenues rose 1% year over year.

The year-over-year improvement in the top line was driven by continued momentum in Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS) along with the orders growth across all segments.

The software business segment experienced high single-digit growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR), while hardware orders were significantly bolstered by subsidiaries Fluke and Tektronix. Fluke introduced five major products in September, leading to a notable increase in orders across most regions. Meanwhile, investments in AI applications are fueling Tektronix’s expansion.

The company raised guidance for 2024 expecting double-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow in 2024. Revenues are now anticipated to be between $6.24 billion and $6.26 billion compared with the previous guidance of $6.25 billion and $6.3 billion, indicating 3% growth from the year-ago level.

Management now projects adjusted net EPS between $3.84 and $3.87 compared with the previous guidance of $3.80 and $3.86. Core revenue growth is anticipated to be 1% for the fourth quarter and the full year. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $1.365 million.

For fourth-quarter 2024, adjusted net EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.11-$1.14. Revenues are expected in the $1.63-$1.65 billion band. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $425 million.

Fortive ramped up its share buyback initiative by repurchasing around 4 million shares in the third quarter, with the anticipated spin-off remaining on schedule, totaling around 6 million shares year to date.

Top Line in Details

Fortive operates under the following three organized segments:

Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $661.2 million (contributing 43.1% to total revenues), up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Precision Technologies: Segmental revenues totaled $550.9 million (35.9%), down 0.3% year over year. It is experiencing double-digit order growth.

Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment registered revenues of $322.5 million (21%), up 8.3% year over year.

Operating Details

In the reported quarter, gross profit increased 3.2% to $921.3 million on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating margin was 27%, extending 90 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margins of Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies were 32.5% and 26.4%, contracting 50 bps and 70 bps, respectively, year over year.

Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margin of 26.7% rose 310 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $811.3 million compared with $644.1 million as of June 28.

As of Sept. 27, 2024, accounts receivables were $912.2 million compared with $934.5 million as of June 28.

Fortive generated an operating cash flow of $459 million for the third quarter compared with $308.9 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $431.2 million compared with $279.7 million in the prior quarter. The company encountered shipment delays that shifted approximately $15 million in deliveries out of the third quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Fortive has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.