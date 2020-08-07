Markets
FTNT

Why Fortinet Stock Got Crushed Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) have gotten crushed today, down by 8% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped expectations and guidance was rosy, so it's unclear why investors were disappointed.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter was $615.5 million, beating the consensus estimate of $599.2 million in sales. That led to adjusted net income of $135.1 million, or $0.82 per share. Wall Street was modeling for just $0.65 per share in adjusted profits. The cybersecurity technology company reported billings of $711.5 million and free cash flow of $216.1 million.

A pair of hands poised above a laptop keyboard, with a shield icon with a keyhole hovering above

Image source: Getty Images.

"With the network edge stretched across the entire digital infrastructure, we believe networking and security will continue to converge," CEO Ken Xie said in a statement. "Recent Secure Access Service Edge, or SASE, market momentum further validates our security-driven networking approach."

Now what

Fortinet repurchased $156.1 million in stock during Q2. After the quarter closed, the board of directors boosted the company's buyback authorization by $500 million to $3 billion and extended the program through February 2022. There is just over $1 billion remaining available under the authorization.

In terms of guidance, revenue in the third quarter is expected to be $630 million to $645 million, with billings of $705 million to $730 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $0.76 to $0.78. Analysts are currently expecting $623.3 million in sales and adjusted EPS of $0.72 in the coming quarter.

Find out why Fortinet is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Fortinet is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTNT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular