Why Forescout Technologies Stock Jumped 20% on Thursday

What happened

Shares of network security specialist Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT) surged as high as 20.1% on Thursday. As of 12:36 p.m. EST, the stock was up 19.5%.

The stock's gain follows the company's fourth-quarter results and news that it entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity investment firms Advent International and Crosspoint Capital Partners in a cash deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As part of the deal, shareholders would receive $33 per share when the acquisition closes.

"Upon completion of the transaction, Forescout will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and deployment of leading-edge cybersecurity products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of enterprise customers," Forescout said in a press release on Thursday. "CEO and President Michael DeCesare will continue to lead the company, and Forescout will continue to be headquartered in San Jose, California."

Separately, Forescout announced fourth-quarter revenue of $91.3 million, up 8% year over year. Subscription revenue notably jumped 14% to $37.6 million. The tech company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss per share during the period was $0.09.

Now what

The transaction is expected to close sometime during the second quarter of 2020. But the deal is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, including a majority vote in favor of the deal from Forescout shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ForeScout Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.