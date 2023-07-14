Why Ford’s Layoffs Can’t Stall the F Stock Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Should financial traders consider it off-putting if Ford (NYSE:F) lets go of some employees? Layoffs aren’t good news for the workers, but the big picture remains bright for F stock investors in 2023.

After all, the numbers don’t lie and in Ford’s case, they’re pointing to strong vehicle sales.

Not that Ford will be on easy street for the rest of the year. For instance, as we’ll discover today, Ford’s electric vehicle sales haven’t been stellar.

There’s enough positive data to paint a bright picture for this iconic American automaker.

News of Layoffs Couldn’t Stop F Stock Rally

So, here’s the scoop on Ford’s latest round of layoffs. In a story broken by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is reportedly preparing to let go of 1,000 or more employees and/or contract workers.

These layoffs, according to the WSJ, will focus on North American employees and will be “concentrated in the engineering ranks.”

Presumably, Ford is reducing its workforce in order to defray the high costs of transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs. For folks who have been paying attention to Ford’s long-term plans, this round of layoffs shouldn’t be too surprising.

After all, it’s not Ford’s first round of layoffs, by any means. Besides, this round of staff cuts is “related to the Ford+ growth plan we introduced in 2021,” Ford pointed out.

Delivering on that plan involves “adjusting staffing to match focused priorities and ambitions while raising quality and lowering costs.”

Attentive investors should have seen this coming, and it’s a necessary measure as Ford moves on to its next chapter. Thus, don’t be surprised or alarmed if Ford implements further targeted headcount reductions in the coming quarters.

Ford’s Overall Vehicle Sales Remain Strong

If you need more evidence that Ford’s layoffs shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for investors, check this out. Ford’s second-quarter 2023 U.S. vehicle sales increased 10% year over year to 531,662 units – not too shabby during a time of high inflation in the automotive space.

Admittedly, it’s a mixed picture as Ford’s EV sales declined 2.8% to 14,843 units. On the other hand, Ford’s truck sales shot up 26% – and importantly, the automaker’s electric F-150 truck sales “more than doubled,” according to Reuters.

In other words, Ford isn’t completely failing in its quest to sell EVs. There will be challenges as Ford gradually transitions to EVs, make no mistake about that.

However, with proactive cost-cutting efforts and strong truck sales, Ford should be able to stay in the fast line in the coming quarters.

F Stock Traders Shouldn’t Worry About Layoffs

Ford’s layoffs are bad news for some workers, but clearly, the company’s management sees the need to reduce expenditures.

Hopefully, Ford will maintain a policy of fiscal discipline without compromising product quality or service.

That’s a tough needle to thread, but if any U.S. automaker has a long-standing history of resilience, it’s Ford.

Considering the company’s overall vehicle sales strength and targeted cost-reduction efforts, F stock remains a high-conviction pick and looks like a strong buy in 2023’s second half.

