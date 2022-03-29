Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

What happened

Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

So what

You can thank Ford executive chairman Bill Ford -- great-grandson of the company's founder -- for that. As Barron's magazine reported last night, Ford (the chairman) bought more than a quarter million shares of Ford (the stock) last week, and this revelation seems to be boosting investor confidence that Ford stock is a buy.

Specifically, Ford (the chairman) spent $4.5 million to acquire 267,697 shares of Ford (the stock) -- paying $16.81 per share on average. This was his first insider purchase so far this year, and it seems it was well timed. In five days, he has reaped a tidy profit of 5.5%, or about 1 percentage point per day.

Now what

So far, so good. But will Ford stock keep going up? That's the question investors today need to be asking. Fortunately, I believe the answer to this question is yes.

Consider: Last year Ford earned nearly $18 billion in net income. And granted, more than half that profit came from one-time items that are unlikely to repeat, so I wouldn't invest in Ford today based solely upon its P/E ratio.

That being said, Ford's free cash flow (FCF) is a very respectable $9.5 billion, and weighed against a company market capitalization of $67 billion, that works out to a price-to-FCF ratio of only 7.0 -- which seems to me a very attractive price to pay for a business with growing profits and a strong 2.4% dividend yield.

Long story short, Bill Ford's insider purchase of Ford stock last week was the right call for himself -- and outside investors should seriously consider following the chairman's lead on this one.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

