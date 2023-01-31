Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

What happened

General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations.

So what

It's a busy week for Ford. On Monday, the automotive giant announced it was cutting prices on its popular Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, part of a plan to better compete with Tesla.

On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push. GM earned $2.12 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $43.11 billion, easily topping analyst expectations for $1.69 per share in earnings on sales of $40.6 billion.

Some of the positives GM cited can easily be applied to other automakers as well. GM said supply chain troubles that plagued the sector through most of 2022 are easing, and pricing remains strong despite concerns about mounting economic pressure on U.S. consumers.

GM is watching the economic environment closely, and announced plans to trim about $2 billion in costs over the next two years. But the overall tone of the announcement and subsequentearnings callwas upbeat, and it is giving rivals including Ford a lift.

Ford is expected to release its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Now what

There were noticeable differences between GM and what Ford has said recently that investors should note. GM CEO Mary Barra told analysts the company is not planning on following Ford's lead and lowering prices on electric vehicles, saying on the postearnings call "we think right now we're priced where we need to be."

The macro economy remains a concern, and Ford could feel a pinch heading into 2023 as the price cuts take hold. But GM's earnings if nothing else make the case that conditions are a lot better than investors might have feared.

Ford now faces elevated expectations heading into its own earnings report.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford Motor Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.