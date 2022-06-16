Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

What happened

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Investors in the legacy automaker found not one but three reasons to be worried today, and it goes beyond the market sell-off. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV).

So what

Growth can be hard to come by for automakers in a rising interest rate environment. With inflation hitting 40-year highs last week, the Federal Reserve just increased its benchmark interest rate by a whopping 0.75 percentage point, the biggest such hike since 1994. As interest rates rise, debt becomes costlier for auto companies, while buying cars on loans becomes costlier for consumers. It's a double whammy.

To top that, gas prices shot up again today. The pain at the pump will likely force many to postpone or cancel car purchases.

On the flip side, high gas prices can provide a fillip to the electric vehicle industry as consumers opt for fuel-efficient cars to cut transportation costs. From that standpoint, Ford is firing on all cylinders in terms of EV sales. Mustang Mach-E, for example, delivered a record sales month in May. However, an unexpected blow has just forced Ford to stop sales of its hot-selling crossover.

Ford is recalling 48,924 Mach-Es for potential overheating, and has asked its dealers to stop selling the vehicle until further notice, according to CNBC.

While a recall isn't uncommon in the auto industry, Ford's problem goes beyond that. At a recent conference, Ford just said that high raw material costs have made Mach-E unprofitable, as reported by Bloomberg.

That's not all: Over and above the Mach-E recall, Ford is now recalling nearly 2.9 vehicles from model years 2013 to 2019 for a gear problem.

Now what

Given the multiple challenges facing Ford, the drop in its stock price today isn't surprising. Yet, all of these are near-term headwinds that shouldn't hurt Ford's long-term plans, especially for EVs. Ford already has a lot on its plate, having secured more than 200,000 reservations for all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks that it started selling only in May. If Ford's long-term EV goals are anything to go by, its stock looks like a surefire winner in the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Ford

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.