Why Is Ford Recalling Thousands of SUVs in the United States?

Ford Motor Company F is recalling 419,967 vehicles across the United States after identifying a seat belt issue that could compromise occupant safety in a collision. Per the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem involves seat belts that may not retract or extend properly, reducing their ability to properly restrain passengers during a crash.



The recall applies to certain 2018–2022 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models. Per NHTSA, the driver-side and front-passenger seat belt pretensioners may unintentionally lock, preventing normal belt movement and potentially increasing the likelihood of injury in an accident.



This action expands upon and replaces two earlier recalls related to the same issue. Ford has reported two warranty claims, two field reports and one injury connected to the defect.



Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and can visit a Ford or Lincoln dealership for a free inspection of both front seat belt retractors. Dealers will replace any affected components at no cost.



Separately, Ford is also recalling approximately 4,600 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles from model years 2021–2026 because of a suspension-related defect that may increase the risk of a crash. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Recalls by Other Automakers

In January 2026, Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN recalled 19,641 R1S and R1T electric vehicles in the United States that had previously undergone service work, per NHTSA. The recall stemmed from a rear toe link that may have been assembled incorrectly. It affected 7,031 Rivian R1S SUVs and 12,610 R1T pickups. All impacted vehicles received rear suspension service between April 1, 2022, and March 10, 2025. Rivian was aware of one crash involving minor injuries potentially linked to the issue.



In May 2026, Lucid Group, Inc. LCID recalled certain 2024-2025 Air vehicles in the United States, per NHTSA. The recall was prompted by a potential inverter defect in Lucid vehicles that could lead to damage and cause a loss of drive power. Lucid would deploy an over-the-air software update to evaluate the issue and replace affected inverters at no cost to owners.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the last six months. Its shares have gained 20.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 2%.



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From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.36, lower than the industry’s 3.69.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 4 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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