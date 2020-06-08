Markets
F

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Up Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) were trading higher on Monday after the company revealed a new plug-in hybrid version of its Escape SUV that outpaces a key competitor from Toyota (NYSE: TM).

As of 2:22 p.m. EDT, Ford's shares were up about 2.4% from Friday's closing price. 

So what

Ford said that its new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Escape will have an EPA-estimated electric fuel economy rating of 100 MPGe and a starting price of $34,285.  Both of those numbers were better than the figures for the SUV's likely chief rival, the upcoming PHEV Toyota RAV4 Prime, which will have an estimated 94 MPGe and a starting price of just over $39,000.

A woman plugs a charger into a red Ford Escape plug-in hybrid SUV.

Ford's new plug-in hybrid Escape matches up well against its Toyota counterpart. Image source: Ford Motor.

The RAV4 Prime is no slouch, though. It will have slightly more electric-only range than the Escape -- 42 miles versus 37 miles -- and more power, with a whopping (by compact SUV standards, anyway) 302 horsepower to the Escape's more pedestrian 209. 

But we should note that those differences reflect different choices by the manufacturers, not a meaningful technology gap in either direction. The takeaway for investors: The new PHEV Escape should find plenty of interested buyers when it arrives at dealers later this year. 

Now what

The Escape PHEV is just one of a slew of new vehicles that Ford plans to launch over the next few quarters. Later this month, in an event eagerly awaited by auto investors, Ford will reveal the all-new 2021 F-150 pickup -- followed by a brand-new Bronco SUV in early July. 

10 stocks we like better than Ford
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F TM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular