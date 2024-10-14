Why Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $10.92, indicating a +1.87% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.28% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.74% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 28.21% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.2 billion, indicating a 0.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $169.59 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.47% and +2.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

