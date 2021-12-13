Markets

Why Foghorn Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Loxo Oncology at Lilly (LLY), and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) have entered a strategic collaboration to create oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform. Foghorn will receive upfront consideration of $300 million in cash for the collaboration agreement. Foghorn will also receive an equity investment by Lilly of $80 million in Foghorn common shares at a price of $20 per share.

The collaboration includes a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Foghorn's selective BRM oncology program and an additional undisclosed oncology target. Foghorn is eligible to receive royalties on ex-U.S. sales starting in the low double-digit range and escalating into the twenties.

Also, the collaboration includes three additional discovery programs using Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform. Foghorn may receive up to a total of $1.3 billion in potential development and commercialization milestones.

Lilly noted that there will be no change to the company's 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the deal.

Foghorn Therapeutics is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics were up 33% in pre-market trade on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular