Why FMC Stock Popped Today

The announcement of a new partnership was the plant food growing FMC's (NYSE: FMC) stock price during Wednesday's trading session. The agricultural sciences company's shares advanced to close the day more than 5% higher, a percentage rate that trounced the essentially flat performance of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Collaborating with Corteva

Just after market close on Tuesday, FMC announced that it has signed a "strategic agreement" with agribusiness peer Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA). According to FMC, the deal will bolster its fungicide technology in the domestic corn and soybean markets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

FMC and Corteva have agreed to market fluindapyr, FMC's fungicide, to growers of those crops. FMC is to continue offering its Adastrio fungicide containing the chemical, while Corteva has committed to launching a fluindapyr-based product at the start of next year's growing season.

According to FMC, American corn and soybean agriculture comprise around 95 million and 80 million planted acres, respectively, so together they form a considerable market.

To capitalize on this, FMC quoted president Ronaldo Pereira as saying that it and Corteva are "providing more growers with access to the advanced tools they need to effectively combat costly and challenging diseases, helping them protect yield potential and maximize their return on investment."

Almost certainly a good deal

FMC did not provide the financial particulars of its new tie-up with Corteva, nor did it supply the finer details of the agreement. Despite that, it's clearly a win for the company, as this is a big partnership in the U.S. agriculture science space that could expand its customer base substantially. Investors were right to bid the stock up on the news.

Should you invest $1,000 in FMC right now?

Before you buy stock in FMC, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FMC wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,825!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $865,550!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.