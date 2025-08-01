Why Fluor Stock Is Crashing Today

Key Points Fluor failed to meet analysts' revenue and earnings estimates for Q2 2025.

Management also reduced the company's 2025 adjusted EBITDA forecast.

While the company's poor performance is disconcerting, Fluor investors shouldn't rush to sell their stock.

While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both seem likely to end the week on a sour note, Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock is in a free fall. The engineering company reported second-quarter 2025 financial results this morning in addition to a revised 2025 outlook, and investors are clearly disappointed.

As of 11:21 a.m. ET, shares of Fluor are down 33.1%.

A second-quarter performance that failed to bolster the bulls

Missing analysts' expectations that it'd report revenue of $4.55 billion, Fluor reported Q2 2025 revenue of $3.98 billion, a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. The company's bottom line provided another source of disappointment for investors. Whereas analysts estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56, Fluor reported adjusted EPS of $0.43.

It's not only the company's recent performance that has investors reeling -- management's revised projection for 2025 is contributing to the bears' feeding frenzy. Whereas management had originally projected 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $575 million to $675 million, it now forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $525 million due to what it characterized in the accompanying press release as "client hesitation around economic uncertainty and its impact on new awards and project delays and results for the quarter."

What's a Fluor investor to do now?

The stock's steep slide today is surely disheartening, but those who own Fluor stock shouldn't be rushing to exit their positions today. While the company's Q2 2025 results may be disappointing (as well as the lowered 2025 forecast), Fluor is still an industry leader in developing energy and infrastructure projects, and there's reason to believe the company will thrive in the coming years. For now, investors would be wise to simply sit pat.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.