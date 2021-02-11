Why Fluidigm Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) were sinking 18.1% lower as of 11:28 a.m. EST on Thurday. The big decline came after the biotechnology tools provider announced its fourth-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

So what

Fluidigm reported that its revenue in the fourth quarter jumped 38% year over year to $44.6 million. This result was well below the average analysts estimate of $50.7 million. The company posted an adjusted net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.13 per share. This was worse than the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.

Investors were likely especially concerned about Fluidigm's full-year 2021 guidance. The company expects revenue of between $140 million and $150 million. The midpoint of that range is well below the average analyst estimate of $198.3 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite the top- and bottom-line misses in Q4 and the disappointing guidance, there were some positive things about Fluidigm's latest update. The company's revenue in Q4 was the highest in its history. Fluidigm has seen robust demand for its saliva-based COVID-19 tests. Its outlook for 2021, while not meeting Wall Street's hopes, still reflects solid revenue growth and an improving bottom line.

Now what

The most important wild card for the healthcare stock going forward is how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts. Fluidigm's growth in a post-pandemic world will likely taper off. This means that the company's other areas of focus, including technologies for cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy research, will likely again become Fluidigm's top priority in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Fluidigm

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fluidigm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.