Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Two weeks ago, things were going great for energy storage company Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC). It reported strong fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, including a contracted backlog of $3.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

But things have taken a turn for the worse this week. The stock is in free fall after a critical report from a short-seller suggests the company is actually in a precarious position, contradicting the company's auspicious report earlier this month. As of 1:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Fluence are down 23.1% since the end of trading last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Blue Orca thinks Fluence is in deep water

Contending that Fluence Energy is facing "a financially untenable situation," Blue Orca provided a critical report of Fluence Energy predicated on a variety of factors. Arguably, the most concerning issue at hand is Blue Orca raising the issue that Siemens, Fluence's parent company, is engaged in litigation against Fluence "accusing Fluence of a laundry list of embarrassing and costly engineering and design failures, false representations, and most notably fraud." Furthermore, Blue Orca points out that Fluence has not disclosed this information to shareholders.

What should fans of Fluence do now?

When short-sellers issue critical reports, it's always wise to take them with a grain of salt. Investors must recognize that Blue Orca, as a short-seller, stands to prosper from a decrease in Fluence's stock. Although the issues that Blue Orca raises may very well be catalysts for future declines in the stock, a further plunge in Fluence's stock is far from a certainty, and there may be more to the story than that which Blue Orca is presenting. At this point, therefore, it seems that the best course of action is to stand pat and wait to see how the company responds to Blue Orca's allegations.

