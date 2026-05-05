Why Flowco's Valiant Acquisition Matters for Future Growth

Flowco Holdings Inc.’s FLOC recent acquisition of Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions strengthens its ability to support oil production with a broader set of tools. Earlier, Flowco mainly focused on gas lift and plunger lift systems. With Valiant, the oilfield services company now adds electric submersible pumps (ESPs), which are commonly used in the early stages of a well’s life. ESPs help lift large volumes of fluids from deeper wells more efficiently. This allows Flowco to better match the right technology to a well’s needs as production changes over time.



The deal, valued at around $200 million, is a meaningful step toward expanding Flowco’s presence in the artificial lift market. ESPs account for a large share of onshore oil production in the U.S., especially in key regions like the Permian Basin. With this acquisition, Flowco can now serve a wider customer base and participate in more stages of the production cycle. Valiant already has a strong footprint in the Permian, giving Flowco access to an important market where activity remains high. This broader reach could help the company grow and stay competitive.



Valiant also brings solid operational experience, with more than 6,000 ESP installations since its inception. It has established service facilities in major oil-producing regions, which are critical for maintaining equipment and ensuring smooth operations. ESP systems require regular monitoring and quick support to avoid downtime. By bringing this expertise in-house, Flowco can now offer more complete, end-to-end solutions. Overall, the acquisition fills a key gap and positions Flowco as a more well-rounded provider in the oilfield services space.



This trend is not limited to Flowco. Across the oilfield services sector, companies are increasingly using acquisitions and technology integration to broaden their capabilities and improve efficiency.



Recent deals by major players highlight how the industry is evolving toward more digital, automated, and end-to-end solutions.

M&A Momentum in the Oilfield Service Space

Last month, Halliburton Company HAL acquired Sekal AS to strengthen its digital and automated drilling capabilities. The deal combines Halliburton’s LOGIX platform with Sekal’s DrillTronics system, creating an integrated solution for faster and more precise well construction. Sekal’s technology, already used in over 1,300 wells, brings proven reliability. The combined platform can cut well delivery time by up to 25%, while reducing costs and risks. Overall, the acquisition supports Halliburton’s growth in the high-margin digital drilling market.



In March, Tenaris S.A. TS acquired AllTorque’s oilfield division to strengthen its well integrity solutions and expand its WISer platform. AllTorque brings advanced tubular running and torque monitoring technology, developed over nearly 30 years. The deal enhances Tenaris’ real-time data analysis and operational efficiency during well construction. Since 2022, Tenaris’ torque monitoring service has been used in over 5,000 jobs and 77 million feet of operations. This acquisition builds on an existing partnership and supports more consistent, data-driven performance for customers.

The Zacks Rundown on FLOC

Shares of Flowco Holdings have surged more than 47% over the past six months, breezing past the sector’s growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FLOC currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.00 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 10 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows Flowco’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.