Why This Flooring Manufacturer Should Be on Your August Buy List

It's been a solid couple of months for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK), the Georgia-based flooring manufacturer. The bulls have been in control since the stock hit a multi-year low last October, with Mohawk shares gaining more than 110% since then.

Much of the rally has been fuelled by a combo of a broad risk-on sentiment that has been sweeping equities since inflation started falling and consistent out-performance of analyst expectations. In a sign that the market may have become overly bearish on Mohawk's growth prospects after so much negativity, last October saw the company smash expectations for its Q3 earnings report.

They repeated this in February and June for their Q4 and Q1 reports, respectively. Even though Mohawk slightly missed the revenue number in last week's Q2 report, it was still enough to send the stock soaring once again. They've gained almost 30% since Thursday and are almost back to 2021 levels.

And the good news for those of us who haven't gotten involved yet? Mohawk looks likely to continue gaining in the coming weeks. Here's why it should be at the top of your August to-buy list.

Mohawk's Fundamental Performance

Starting with last Thursday's report, Mohawk reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.00, which was comfortably ahead of the $2.75 analysts had been expecting. Their $2.8 billion revenue for the quarter was off slightly, but this was more than made up by the company's bullish forward guidance.

The previous consensus for Mohawk's Q3 earnings, due around the end of October, had been around $2.71. However, despite CEO Jeff Lorberbaum's warning about the ongoing effect of elevated mortgage rates hurting their core residential numbers, he's expecting Mohawk's Q3 EPS to land between $2.80 - $2.90.

When a company surprises the market like this with its outlook for the quarters ahead, it almost always makes up for any miss on the quarters just gone and forces a bullish re-pricing of the stock. That's exactly what we're seeing happen now in Mohawk, and it bodes well for the months ahead.

Analysts Rate Mohawk a Buy

Off the back of the surprisingly bullish forward guidance, several heavyweights immediately upgraded their Buy ratings or boosted their price targets. Bank of America, for example, had previously had the stock rated as Underperform, but in light of last week's report, it had no hesitation about throwing in the towel and giving the stock a double upgrade, all the way to Buy.

In a note to clients, they said the move was based on "an outlook for continued margin recovery, attractive valuation, and improving capital allocation." It remains to be seen if a broader recovery in housing numbers will materialize in the months ahead, as falling interest rates are effectively essential to enabling this.

In the meantime, Bank of America expects Mohawk's margins to keep improving despite volume expectations remaining sluggish through the rest of the year. They made a point of noting that Mohawk's North American flooring volume is still 14% below 2019 levels, so it won't take much of an uptick for the company to smash expectations once again next quarter. Their $177 price target still implies at least 10% further gains, but that's not even the highest.

Truist Financial already had the stock rated a Buy, but after last week's report, they upped their price target to $184. Going a step further, both Loop Capital and Goldman Sachs boosted theirs to $185. From the $162 that Mohawk shares closed at on Monday night, that's pointing to a targeted upside of at least 14%.

