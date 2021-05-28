Why Floor & Decor (FND) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND. This is because this security in the Building Products - Wood space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Building Products - Wood space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Floor & Decor is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from 46 cents per share to 57 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from $1.96 per share to $2.25 per share. This has helped FND to earn a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), further underscoring the company’s solid position.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Floor & Decor. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.