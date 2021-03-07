Why Fiverr's Stock Jumped 30.7% in February

What happened

Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) jumped 30.7% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company, which hosts a platform for freelance services, has seen its stock scaling new all-time highs in recent months.

Image source: Getty images.

So what

Fiverr released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings during the month, and announced an extraordinary year with strong growth in both revenue and active buyers. Revenue for the year surged 77% year over year to $189.5 million, with gross profit margin improving from 79.2% in 2019 to an impressive 82.5% last year. Active buyers climbed 45% year over year to hit 3.4 million as the company added 30 new categories of services in the fourth quarter.

With this addition, Fiverr now offers a service catalog spanning more than 500 categories, vastly expanding the choices for freelancers and increasing the attractiveness of its platform. Other encouraging statistics included a 20% year-over-year increase in the average spend per buyer to $205, and the proportion of high-value buyers (defined as those with annual spend per buyer of over $500) growing to represent 58% of marketplace revenue.

Now what

There's more to come for the company. Fiverr announced the acquisition of Working Not Working, a platform that caters to high-end creative talent, in a move to go upmarket. At the same time, the company also unveiled a new subscriptions feature that forges long-term relationships between freelancers and their customers. Freelancers can now charge for ongoing work that provides them with a more stable, assured source of income, a boon for them as the pandemic has upended many lives as we know it.

Fiverr has provided strong guidance for 2021 with revenue expected to grow by 46% to 50% year over year to between $277 million and $284 million. With its recent acquisition and the introduction of a new subscriptions model, the company is positioning itself as the platform of choice for freelancers as the world evolves to a new hybrid working model.





Find out why Fiverr International is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Fiverr International is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Royston Yang has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.