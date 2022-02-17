Why Fiverr Stock Surged Higher on Thursday

What happened

Shares of freelancer platform specialist Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) jumped on Thursday. Shares rose as much as 18.6%, and were up about 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET today. The growth stock's jump followed Fiverr's fourth-quarter earnings report this morning, before market open.

Fiverr reported revenue and adjusted earnings per share above analysts' average forecasts for the two metrics. In addition, management provided a robust first-quarter and full-year outlook.

So what

Fiverr's fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year over year to $79.8 million. This was fueled by a 23% year-over-year increase in active buyers, an 18% boost in spend per buyer, and an expansion in the company's take rate on total gross merchandise volume (GMV). Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $76.8 million.

"Our perpetual focus on our community and improving our platform has allowed us to deliver a strong finish to 2021 and exceptional retention trends," said CEO Micha Kaufman in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release. "As we continue to build on our strategy we are confident in the relevance, value and resilience of our business."

Now what

Management was also upbeat about the company's outlook, with chief financial officer Ofer Katz noting, "Fiverr continues to see growth across all metrics with predictable cohort behavior, giving us confidence to provide strong guidance for the year ahead."

For its first quarter and full year 2022, management guided for year-over-year revenue growth of 24% to 27% and 25% to 27%, respectively. The midpoint of both of these ranges was above analysts' consensus view.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.