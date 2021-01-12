Why Fiverr Stock Is Flying Today

What happened

Shares of freelancing services platform Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) popped after receiving a new price target of $270 a share from Citigroup this morning. Currently trading just shy of $255 a share, the stock is already up 11.5% as of 11 a.m. EST.

So what

Citigroup's price target isn't just any old number. In fact, StreetInsider.com points out that it is currently the Street high -- the most ambitious price target for Fiverr stock issued by any analyst on Wall Street. (And of course, Citi also rates the stock a buy.)

Citi's price target move is also a 46% increase over the analyst's previous valuation of the stock. As Citi explains: "Strong third-party data trends ... indicate our LTM [last 12 month] annual active buyers were too low." Unique visitor and page view numbers on the Fiverr website are improving, a trend the analyst believes will lead to "slightly higher LTM annual spend per" seller buying ads for gig work on the site -- resulting in more revenue and more profits for Fiverr.

Now what

Speaking of which, most analysts following the stock currently project that Fiverr will grow its revenue 83% in the final quarter of 2020, to $54.1 million. Earnings -- presumably pro forma earnings -- are expected to be $0.12 per share, versus an $0.08 per share loss a year ago.

Fiverr reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, and we'll find out if the analysts are right then.

