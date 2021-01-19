Why Fiverr Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) tumbled today after an analyst at UBS downgraded the company's stock from neutral to sell.

Investors clearly weren't happy with today's news and pushed the tech stock down by as much as 14%. Fiverr's share price had fallen 10.4% as of 12:58 p.m. EST.

So what

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan said in an investor note that Fiverr is "emblematic of a market that values growth over any semblance of valuation that can be justified." And while he downgraded the stock, he increased its price target to $190, up from the previous $148.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sheridan strongly urged investors that they "need to be wary of the rising trend of bull market optimism." That word of caution should be applied to companies that have benefited from COVID-19 and those that have gone public within the past 18 months, according to the analyst.

Investors appeared to agree, at least in part, with Sheridan's assessment of Fiverr, and the company's stock fell today after a prolonged rally over the past year.

Now what

Fiverr's stock price soared in 2020 as more people looked for work on the company's freelancing platform during the pandemic. Even after today's share price drop, the company's stock has still gained a mind-blowing 785% over the past 12 months. With the pandemic currently raging on, and a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout in many countries, Fiverr's platform could continue to see growth in 2021.

Find out why Fiverr International is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Fiverr International is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.