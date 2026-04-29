Why Fiverr International Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

Key Points

Fiverr's stock jumped 17% (with a 27.8% peak earlier) after reporting solid Q1 2026 results with bullish and credible management commentary.

CEO Micha Kaufman argues that AI will increase demand for skilled freelancers, not replace them.

Fiverr trades at just 5.9 times forward earnings, which looks like a bargain if management's strategy pays off.

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Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) closed Wednesday's trading 17% higher. Earlier in the session, Fiverr's stock peaked at a 27.8% gain. A solid earnings report and bullish management comments powered the surge.

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Fiverr's earnings weren't amazing, but investors loved the vision

Fiverr's Q1 2026 report wasn't exactly a home run. Revenues fell 1.6% year over year to $105.5 million, slightly above the consensus analyst target. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings retreated from $0.64 to $0.62 per diluted share, in line with Wall Street's estimates.

That was more than "good enough," though. Investors quickly focused on Fiverr's optimistic market commentary, sending the stock skyward.

The company is focusing on larger contracts and stronger relationships with top freelancers. On theearnings call CEO Micha Kaufman called it "a fundamental evolution of how work is matched, delivered and orchestrated on our platform." As a result, Fiverr is losing some lower-quality sales in favor of higher-quality profits and a stronger long-term platform for work assignments.

Perhaps most importantly, Fiverr underscored that tasks related to artificial intelligence (AI) are driving profitable growth while the company is integrating AI tools across its own business. When everyone has access to the same game-changing AI tools, you'll win if you can use them better than your rivals.

"It took time for businesses to understand that if you don't have a website, you're going to be out of business over time," Kaufman said. "The same goes with AI, and the same goes with experts that need to come with AI to make your AI or your execution better than your competitors."

AI fears have crushed this stock

Even after Wednesday's big jump, Fiverr's stock is trading 54.5% lower over the last 52 weeks. Lower revenues in the middle of the strategy shift played a part in this price drop, but chiefly, investors are concerned about AI platforms doing the work Fiverr's freelancers used to do.

Kaufman's analysis suggests that those fears are shortsighted and, frankly, wrong. If anything, companies need human experts to make the most of their AI investments. Fiverr can help with that.

And the stock trades at a minuscule 5.9 times forward earnings estimates right now. That's a steal in my book. Yes, even after Wednesday's 17% price surge.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.