Why Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Could Be Worth Watching

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fiverr International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Fiverr International still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Fiverr International today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.69, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fiverr International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Fiverr International generate?

NYSE:FVRR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fiverr International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FVRR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FVRR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fiverr International has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Fiverr International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

