Why Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Fiverr International (FVRR) reached $24.50, with a +0.99% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 1.21% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.59% and trading in line with the S&P 500.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 12.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $96.37 million, reflecting a 4.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $385.29 million, indicating changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com

Fiverr International (FVRR)

