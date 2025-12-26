Why Fiverr International (FVRR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $19.76, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 2.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.47%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $108.71 million, up 4.86% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $432.45 million, representing changes of +21.85% and +10.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Fiverr International presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

